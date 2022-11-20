Expand / Collapse search
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX owes more than $3 billion to creditors

FTX filed for bankruptcy protection on Nov. 11 after a liquidity crisis

FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange that collapsed earlier this month and filed for bankruptcy protection, said in a court filing on Saturday that it owes its 50 largest creditors more than $3 billion. 

The collapsed exchange's top ten creditors are owed about $1.45 billion. The identities of the creditors are redacted. 

John Ray III, who was appointed CEO of FTX after founder Sam Bankman-Fried resigned, also said Saturday that the company has launched a strategic review of the exchange's assets. 

FTX logo seen in Miami

FILE PHOTO: The logo of FTX is seen at the entrance of the FTX Arena in Miami, Nov. 12, 2022. (REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

FTX was once the world's third-largest exchange with a valuation of nearly $32 billion before a liquidity crisis toppled the company earlier this month. Bankman-Fried announced on Nov. 11 before stepping down that FTX, his trading firm Alameda Research, and affiliated companies would file for bankrupty

NEW FTX BOSS CONDEMNS BANKMAN-FRIED FOR 'COMPLETE FAILURE OF CORPORATE CONTROLS'

An estimated one million customers and other investors are facing losses in the billions of dollars. 

Sam Bankman-Fried sits in a chair

Sam Bankman-Fried, co-founder and former chief executive officer of FTX, in Hong Kong, China, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.  (Lam Yik/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Fox News)

Ray, an attorney who oversaw the $23 billion bankruptcy of energy firm Enron, wrote in a separate court filing this week that he did "not have confidence" in FTX's balance sheets. 

"Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information as occurred here," Ray said in a filing on Nov. 17.

"From compromised systems integrity and faulty regulatory oversight abroad, to the concentration of control in the hands of a very small group of inexperienced, unsophisticated and potentially compromised individuals, this situation is unprecedented."

Fox Business's Megan Henney contributed to this report, as well as Reuters. 