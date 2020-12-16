COVID inspires Verizon to ‘unlock’ 5G in Walgreens stores across US to enhance health care tech

Verizon Business and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) announced a multi-year strategic partnership enhancing health care services in a new way by leveraging 5G technology as businesses prepare for life after the coronavirus pandemic.

The two teaming up with offer Network as a Service (NaaS) to enhance the customer experience at the more than 9,000 Walgreens and Duane Reade locations across the country.

"We're super excited about this because this allows us to really lean into some of the new 5G applications and capabilities that we know we can unlock for clients like Walgreens and I love that they're leading in and making health care easier for all of us," Tami Erwin, Verizon Business Executive Vice President and CEO, told "Mornings with Maria."

Walgreens is "leading the world to how do we disrupt health care as we think about a post-COVID environment and we are delighted to be their partner of choice, not only be a network as a service, but manage service with security and with the power and capability of 5G," Erwin told host Maria Bartiromo.

She said they are transforming how the pharmacies will serve customers to more than just a place where a patient picks up a prescription.

Mike Maresca, Global Chief Technology Officer of WBA, celebrated the partnership in a statement.

“WBA’s digital transformation is focused on modernizing and digitizing our company to provide customers with seamless and personalized shopping experiences, whether in-store, online or in the palm of their hand,” Maresca said.

“We continue to enhance our business systems and processes both internally and with industry-leading partners to meet the changing needs of Walgreens customers and boost productivity across our workforce," he added. "Verizon’s 20 years of experience in this space will help transform our network in the US and also serve as a foundation for our future digital innovations.”