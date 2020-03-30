Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

OpenTable coronavirus tool allows customers to book time slots at stores, restaurants

Software allows users to choose between available shopping time slots at retailers to avoid congestion.

By FOXBusiness
close
Rewards Network CEO Ed Eger says while they're concerned with the health of Americans, the business implications of coronavirus is significant since the industry employs about 10 percent of the country's workforce.video

Coronavirus hitting America's restaurants hard

Rewards Network CEO Ed Eger says while they're concerned with the health of Americans, the business implications of coronavirus is significant since the industry employs about 10 percent of the country's workforce.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Dinner reservation app OpenTable wants fewer people in stores.

The company told FOX Business it is launching a new tool that could help grocery stores and eateries ease overcrowding as the United States battles coronavirus.

Health experts have stressed social-distancing measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19, urging people to stay home. But that has caused another problem: long lines of shoppers teeming stores, looking to stockpile on essentials in case of an extended quarantine.

OpenTable's software allows users to choose between available shopping time slots at supermarkets and other outlets that remain open, in order to avoid congestion.

COMPANIES JOIN CORONAVIRUS FIGHT BY HELPING HEALTH CARE WORKERS

A cashier wears a mask while working behind a clear barrier between her and a customer at El Rancho grocery store in Dallas, March 26. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

"As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, we see an opportunity to help our restaurant partners pivot to takeout, delivery and storefront business models, so we put a team of engineers together and built this in less than a week," Joseph Essas, the company's chief technology officer Joseph Essas in the statement. "We hope this new solution provides similar support for retailers and grocers to help them safely manage the influx of shoppers."

LUXE RETAILER JOINS VIRUS FIGHT WITH PROTECTIVE GEAR FOR HEALTH WORKERS

Shopping times and group sizes vary on the establishment, but if a certain location is booked, users can join a waitlist and receive text alerts when it's their turn to shop.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
BKNGBOOKING HOLDINGS INC.1,305.36+50.21+4.00%

Other brands have implemented similar measures, like Safeway, Albertsons, Target and Walmart, for example, adding special time slots for seniors and vulnerable shoppers.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

So far, California-based Gwen Butcher Shop & Restaurant, PRAIRIE, Tartine Manufactory, Tesse Restaurant and The Epicurean Trader have signed on as the first partners with OpenTable. The brand said its software, overall, helps nearly 60,000 restaurants worldwide.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS