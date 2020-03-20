Coronavirus crisis: Where to buy toilet paper, wipes online

The anxiety surrounding the coronavirus crisis has everyone clinging to essentials that they feel will be pertinent for long-standing isolation in their homes. Whether is snatching up every water bottle case on the shelf to claiming every Clorox wipe container in the store, this crisis has shown what American's feel is fundamental items to their ability to live.

Toilet paper is the hot item these days as many stores can't keep it on the shelf long enough -- even with the one pack per person limit. And with states like California, and New York laying down the hammer in the last 24 hours instructing millions to stay in their homes, it will likely increase the demand for toilet paper.

Like so many of us, if you are restricted to your home but still want to get cleaning supplies and toilet paper, Amazon, Office Depot and Staples have made it so that you can purchase toilet paper and flushable wipes right now from your couch and it be delivered to your door, but hurry before supplies runs out.

