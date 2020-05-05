Coronavirus keeping Microsoft employees home until October, worker says
Amazon has told employees they may work from home through Oct. 2 if their jobs allow them to do so
Microsoft has extended its coronavirus work-from-home policy until October, an employee said Tuesday.
"Microsoft just told us we not going back into the office until October. Even then it's optional. We are nowhere close to the end of [COVID-19] #trustthedata #webelieveinscience," Kam Dillard, a Microsoft employee, wrote in a Tuesday tweet.
Microsoft did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.
The move mirrors an announcement from Amazon, which last week told employees they may work from home through Oct. 2 if their jobs allow them to do so.
Microsoft executives told Seattle employees in early March to work from home as the country's first COVID-19 cases started popping up in Washington.
The tech giant started to encourage more employees to work from home throughout March, and by early April, all Micorosft employees were sent home.
Microsoft founder Bill Gates has been vocal from the beginning of the pandemic about how he thinks the U.S. should respond to the crisis and best practices for people on how to avoid contracting COVID-19.