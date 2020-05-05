Wendy's customers ask 'Where's the beef?' as restaurants remove menu items

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Fast-food chain Wendy's is taking burgers off the menu in some locations as the U.S. deals with a meat shortage traced back to the coronavirus.

Wendy's confirmed that it was "facing production challenges" to WYMT after a restaurant in Hazard, Kentucky, said some menu items were unavailable.

"As you've likely heard, beef suppliers across North America are currently facing production challenges," Wendy's said in a statement to WYMT. "Because of this, some of our menu items may be in short supply from time to time at some restaurants in this current environment. We expect this to be temporary, and we're working diligently to minimize the impact to our customers and restaurants."

Some social media users said the Wendy's locations they visited only allowed them to order single-patty burgers.

Wendy's is known for its claim of fresh, never frozen, beef. Costco, Kroger and other grocery chains are rationing the amount of meat customers can buy at one time as processing at U.S. meat plants has slowed down or stopped completely.

In addition, Wendy's rival McDonald's said its Canadian locations would have to import some beef instead of sourcing it from Canada because of meat plant closures including Cargill's Alberta, Canada, plant.

FOX Business' inquiry to Wendy's was not immediately returned.

