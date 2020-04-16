Coronavirus leads Facebook to cancel large, in-person events through June 2021

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Thursday that the social media giant will cancel all in-person events with 50 or more people through June 2021 due to coronavirus concerns.

"Guidance from health experts is that it won't be advisable to have large groups of people get together for a while," Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post. "Given this, we're canceling any large physical events we had planned with 50 or more people through June 2021."

Zuckerberg said some of the previously scheduled events will be held virtually.

In addition, Zuckerberg said the majority of Facebook employees will work from home through at least the end of May to "prioritize helping the rest of our community and local economy to get back up and running first" while employees like content reviewers and engineers may be able to return to the office sooner.

"We know that most people can't work from home as easily as many of our employees can," Zuckerberg added. "We also know that when society does eventually start re-opening, it will have to open slowly in staggered waves to make sure that the people who are returning to work can do so safely and that we minimize the possibility of future outbreaks."

The company has extended its no-business-travel policy through at least June, and Zuckerberg said employees who feel they can't return to the office for reasons such as being in a "vulnerable population" or lacking access to child care can work remotely through at least the summer.

"Most Facebook employees are fortunate to be able to work productively from home, so we feel a responsibility to allow people who don't have this flexibility to access shared public resources first," Zuckerberg said. "I hope this helps contain the spread of Covid-19 so we can keep our communities safe and get back up and running again soon."

In February, Facebook was forced to cancel its annual F8 developers conference over coronavirus concerns. The event, which typically shares the tech company's vision for the future and teases new features and products, was scheduled to take place May 5 and 6 in San Jose, California.

Facebook stock closed at $176.25 per share, falling slightly during Thursday's trading session.

