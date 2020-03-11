Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus causes work-from-home technology use to skyrocket

Microsoft usage in China increasing because more people are working remotely, company VP says

Microsoft 365 Corporate Vice President Jared Spataro says his company is doing whatever possible to ensure people can work effectively from home. video

Microsoft promoting remote work environments, learning

Microsoft 365 Corporate Vice President Jared Spataro says his company is doing whatever possible to ensure people can work effectively from home.

The use of Microsoft Teams increased 500 percent in China because of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, according to Microsoft 365 corporate vice president Jared Spataro.

In turn, Spataro told FOX Business' Liz Claman on Wednesday that Microsoft is making Microsoft Teams free for everyone in order to maintain productivity. The product is a virtual workplace that has chat functionality as well as the ability to conduct video meetings and store files.

"We've been really excited to see that Teams is making a difference," Spataro touted on FOX Business' "The Claman Countdown."

Spataro pointed to the University of Bologna as an example since it's in the middle of the crisis area. He said the university has moved its 8,000 students completely online, which he called "gratifying to see."

"They have been operating for 932 years and have never shut down classes," Spataro mentioned. "We are proud to help them continue their classes."

Beyond the specific examples, Spataro believes this coronavirus scare will craft how people work going forward.

"I don't think we'll ever go back to the way that we used to do it before this very extraordinary time, and we're seeing that they're starting to realize that something like Teams ... is just an incredible tool that can help them continue to be productive," Spataro stated.

Though all of this, Spataro said he's been encouraged by how many people are pulling together to make things work.

