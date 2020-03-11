Coronavirus causes work-from-home technology use to skyrocket

The use of Microsoft Teams increased 500 percent in China because of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, according to Microsoft 365 corporate vice president Jared Spataro.

Continue Reading Below

In turn, Spataro told FOX Business' Liz Claman on Wednesday that Microsoft is making Microsoft Teams free for everyone in order to maintain productivity. The product is a virtual workplace that has chat functionality as well as the ability to conduct video meetings and store files.

CORONAVIRUS PUTS PAID SICK LEAVE BENEFITS UNDER SCRUTINY

"We've been really excited to see that Teams is making a difference," Spataro touted on FOX Business' "The Claman Countdown."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 160.92 +10.30 +6.84%

Spataro pointed to the University of Bologna as an example since it's in the middle of the crisis area. He said the university has moved its 8,000 students completely online, which he called "gratifying to see."

"They have been operating for 932 years and have never shut down classes," Spataro mentioned. "We are proud to help them continue their classes."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Beyond the specific examples, Spataro believes this coronavirus scare will craft how people work going forward.

"I don't think we'll ever go back to the way that we used to do it before this very extraordinary time, and we're seeing that they're starting to realize that something like Teams ... is just an incredible tool that can help them continue to be productive," Spataro stated.

Though all of this, Spataro said he's been encouraged by how many people are pulling together to make things work.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS