Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Disney

Alan Patricof on Disney+: 'Competition for content is enormous'

He believes Disney has a strong head start in the streaming wars

By FOXBusiness
close
'Disney, of all of them, has so much content to start with,' Alan Patricof tells Maria Bartiromo.video

Alan Patricof: Disney+ has a 'big advantage'

'Disney, of all of them, has so much content to start with,' Alan Patricof tells Maria Bartiromo.

Stocks in this Article

DISWALT DISNEY COMPANY
$146.90
-0.03 (-0.02%)

Continue Reading Below

Disney+ launched on Nov. 12 and reportedly got 10 million subscribers on the first day alone.

On Friday, Greycroft chairman emeritus Alan Patricof told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo this amount of people signing up for Disney's content is "staggering."

DISNEY+ DATA HITS DARK WEB, BUT MAGIC KINGDOM CLAIMS NO HACK

"I don't know what it's up to now after a week, but the competition for content is enormous," Patricof said on "Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street."

A Disney logo forms part of a menu for the Disney+ movie and entertainment streaming service on a computer screen (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In Patricof's eyes, Disney has a strong head start on a lot of the newcomers to the streaming war.

DISNEY'S KEVIN MAYER ADDRESSED DISNEY+ GLITCHES, DEBUT

"You know, Disney, of all of them, has so much content to start with, so I think that's a big advantage."

- Alan Patricof, Greycroft chairman emeritus

"Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street" airs at 9 p.m. on Fridays.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE