Alan Patricof on Disney+: 'Competition for content is enormous'

Disney+ launched on Nov. 12 and reportedly got 10 million subscribers on the first day alone.

On Friday, Greycroft chairman emeritus Alan Patricof told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo this amount of people signing up for Disney's content is "staggering."

"I don't know what it's up to now after a week, but the competition for content is enormous," Patricof said on "Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street."

In Patricof's eyes, Disney has a strong head start on a lot of the newcomers to the streaming war.

"You know, Disney, of all of them, has so much content to start with, so I think that's a big advantage." - Alan Patricof, Greycroft chairman emeritus

