Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Media & Advertising

Disney’s Kevin Mayer addressed Disney+ glitches, debut

By FOXBusiness
close
Fox News’ Brett Larson discusses the shakeup in the streaming war as Disney’s streaming service hits the market.video

How will Disney’s newly launched streaming service compete in a crowded market?

Fox News’ Brett Larson discusses the shakeup in the streaming war as Disney’s streaming service hits the market.

Disney admits the company had never seen the kind of demand that the launch of Disney+ received, according to Deadline.

Continue Reading Below

Kevin Mayer, the head of Disney’s Direct to Consumer and International division, spoke Tuesday at a Recode conference in Hollywood.

Initial subscriber numbers of 10 million were reported in the first few hours of operation.

"We never had demand like we saw that day,” said Mayer. "We ran into issues with the architecture, and we’re fixing that.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

A company spokesperson refuted any security disturbances.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

“We have found no evidence of a security breach.” they said Tuesday evening reported Deadline.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
DISWALT DISNEY COMPANY148.38+0.73+0.49%

Wall Street wasn't fazed by the hacking reports. Disney shares gained a fraction to close at $148.38, close to their all-time high.