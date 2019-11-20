Disney’s Kevin Mayer addressed Disney+ glitches, debut

Disney admits the company had never seen the kind of demand that the launch of Disney+ received, according to Deadline.

Kevin Mayer, the head of Disney’s Direct to Consumer and International division, spoke Tuesday at a Recode conference in Hollywood.

Initial subscriber numbers of 10 million were reported in the first few hours of operation.

"We never had demand like we saw that day,” said Mayer. "We ran into issues with the architecture, and we’re fixing that.”

A company spokesperson refuted any security disturbances.

“We have found no evidence of a security breach.” they said Tuesday evening reported Deadline.

Wall Street wasn't fazed by the hacking reports. Disney shares gained a fraction to close at $148.38, close to their all-time high.