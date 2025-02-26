Companies are building robots to combat the loneliness epidemic and bring emotional support

Robots these days can complete many tasks, from doing the laundry to serving food. But now, companies are taking that human-robot relationship one step further.

"The future of robots looks bright, with advancements in AI and customization leading to more interactive and supportive companions for various aspects of life," said Realbotix’s flagship humanoid robot Aria.

Aria is a customizable, human-like robot. Users can design Aria’s physical features and her background.

"Create a backstory, create…where they're from, what their likes and dislikes are, whether they're shy or outgoing, whether they're educated or not," said Realbotix Founder and COO Matt McMullen.

FIRST-EVER AI REAL ESTATE AGENT GENERATES $100M IN SALES IN PORTUGAL

And now… Melody, the newest Realbotix robot, can travel with you and recognize objects.

"Think of it almost like Lego pieces that can be put together, put into a suitcase, and you can travel with them... she'll be able to look at you and recognize humans, but also recognize if you're eating an apple. She'll be able to recognize what you're eating or what you're holding," said Realbotix CEO Andrew Kiguel.

MORE THAN 10% OF SOUTH KOREA'S WORKFORCE IS NOW ROBOTIC, SURVEY FINDS

Realbotix says their robots are the most human-like ones available today.

"We want it to be able to be someone's friend, boyfriend or girlfriend. We're even building the ability for it to be romantic with someone… I think we have the most realistic robots on the planet right now, especially with the AI-powered," said Kiguel.

Across the globe, one company in Japan is creating a smaller robot focused on emotional support.

NVIDIA UNVEILS ROBOTS POWERED BY SUPER COMPUTER AND AI TO TAKE ON WORLD'S HEAVY INDUSTRIES

Romi is an emotional support robot that also uses AI to connect with its users.

"For example, for an older person living on their own, they have no one to really talk to. So they might go a full day without talking to anyone else. They have no one to really say, good morning to them. But with Romi, they'll have someone to say good morning and actually converse with them throughout the day," said Romi’s Marketing and Planning Director Ayu Yuki.

Romi recognizes faces and has long-term memory, allowing it to build a relationship with their user.

"Romi’s base personality is something of like an ally to their owner. And the new model we have long-term memory. So conversations are kind of saved and in pieces. "So each Romney model will be able to have more individualized conversations with their owners," said Yuki.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Romi has become popular in Japan as a way to help ease the country’s loneliness epidemic.