Over 10% of South Korea's workforce is now robotic, survey finds

Slightly over 10% of South Korea's workforce has been replaced with robots, an annual survey by World Robotics 2024 found.

The report, which was presented by the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), found that robotics has continued on an upward trend globally.

South Korea led the transition to a robotic workforce, with the Asian country having 1,012 robots per 10,000 employees.

The country has increased its use of robots by 5% each year since 2018, the IFR found.

How does the U.S. compare?

Singapore came in second with 770 robots per 10,000 employees, the organization found.

China, with 470 robots per 10,000 employees, has overtaken Germany and Japan, and landed in third place behind Singapore.

Germany came in fourth place with 429 robots per 10,000 employees, followed by Japan with 419 units per 10,000 employees.

The United States ranked 10th with 295 robots per 10,000 employees.

Robot density by region

The IFR found that the European Union has a robot density of 219 units per 10,000 employees, an increase of 5.2% from previous years.

Germany, Sweden, Denmark and Slovenia led the increase in robotic adoption, with the countries landing in the global top ten.

North America's robot density is 197 units per 10,000 employees – up 4.2%, the IFR found.

Asia has a robot density of 182 units per 10,000 persons employed in manufacturing - an increase of 7.6%, the IFR found.

Korea, Singapore, China and Japan were ranked in the top ten most automated countries.

