Xfinity, Verizon, T-Mobile outages reported in San Francisco, other cities

Comcast customers reported Xfinity outages in major cities across the U.S. on Tuesday morning.

There were more than 54,000 reports submitted to service outage website DownDetector.com just before 9 a.m. EST on Tuesday, the majority (64%) of which were "total blackout" reports, meaning nothing was working for those experiencing issues.

By 10 a.m. EST, there were only several thousand service disruption reports, according to the website.

Customers mainly reported service issues from San Francisco, though there appeared to be some outages in Los Angeles, Pittsburgh, Chicago and parts of New Jersey and Massachusetts, a map on DownDetector shows.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CMCSA COMCAST CORP. 53.74 +0.25 +0.47%

Internet disruption tracker NetBlocks also reported Xfinity outages "in multiple states" Tuesday morning.

The WiFi provider's support Twitter account said in a Tuesday post that customers can check the status of service interruptions in certain areas through its "online service status tool."

Xfinity did not immediately reply to inquiries from FOX Business.

Verizon and T-Mobile customers also reported service issues on DownDetector, but Verizon Director of Corporate Communications Kevin King said the wireless network provider "did not have any network outages" Tuesday morning.

"I have seen reports of other service providers experiencing service disruptions but Verizon's network was not impacted," he said.