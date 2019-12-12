Comcast teams up with VR startup to offer TV to the visually impaired

Comcast is working with a wearable technology startup to help bring TV to the visually impaired.

NuEyes has VR technology that can offer Comcast's Xfinity Stream app through NuEyes e2 smartglasses and VR magnifying device.

It is designed to enhance the vision of a person with conditions like macular degeneration, glaucoma, and retinitis pigmentosa.

“Being blind since birth, I know firsthand the power of technology to enhance independence,” said Tom Wlodkowski, vice president of accessibility at Comcast, in a statement. “Our partnership with NuEyes is an extension of our commitment to designing great entertainment experiences for people of all abilities.”

Over the past several years, Comcast launched the industry’s first talking TV guide, introduced a voice-activated remote control, launched X1 eye control.

Xfinity X1 eye control is a web-based remote for tablets and computers that pairs with an existing eye gaze system, and lets users change channels, set recordings and search for programming.