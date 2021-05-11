Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Tech

Colonial Pipeline using vulnerable, outdated version of Microsoft Exchange: report

Pipeline operators were warned about potential attacks in 2020

close
Equinix CEO Charles Meyers provides insight into cybersecurity in the U.S. after the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack and how to strengthen our digital infrastructure. video

US cyber defense needs 'continued focus and investment': Equinix CEO

Equinix CEO Charles Meyers provides insight into cybersecurity in the U.S. after the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack and how to strengthen our digital infrastructure.

Colonial Pipeline may have been using an outdated version of Microsoft Exchange when it was targeted by a ransomware attack late last week.

A forensic report noted that the "most likely culprit" within the company’s IT infrastructure was the vulnerable Microsoft Exchange services, as noted by New York Times reporter Nicole Perlroth, though there were several other issues that researchers characterized as an overall "lack of cybersecurity sophistication." 

Spokespeople for Microsoft and the Colonial Pipeline did not return FOX Business’ request for comment.

NORTH CAROLINA DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY OVER COLONIAL PIPELINE OUTAGE

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency warned pipeline operators about potential ransomware attacks in 2020 and offered a number of potential mitigation strategies.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The FBI confirmed that it believes the DarkSide ransomware is responsible for the attack. DarkSide is a criminal group with origins in Russia.

Colonial Pipeline took its systems down to contain the threat. Its major pipelines were still down as of Tuesday.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The pipeline transports 100 million gallons of fuel each day, including 45% of all fuel consumed on the East Coast. Its products range from various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, home heating oil, jet fuel, and fuels for the U.S. military.

On Monday night, Line 4, which runs from Greensboro, North Carolina, to Woodbine, Maryland, was temporarily operating under manual control while existing inventory is available, the company said.