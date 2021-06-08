Expand / Collapse search
LIVE: Colonial Pipeline CEO Joseph Blount testifies after cyberattack

Colonial Pipeline CEO paid a $4.4 million ransom to restore its services

Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing on threats to critical infrastructure. video

Colonial Pipeline CEO testifies before Homeland Security committee on cyber attack-FBN

Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing on threats to critical infrastructure.

Colonial Pipeline CEO Joseph Blount is testifying Tuesday before the Senate after a May ransomware attack shut down the pipeline, causing gas shortages up and down the East Coast for several days.

Blount first said during a May 19 interview with The Wall Street Journal that the company paid a ransom of about $4.4 million in cryptocurrency to hackers to restore the pipeline's services.

The Department of Justice announced on Monday that investigators were able to recover most of the ransom paid to hackers who interrupted operations at Colonial Pipeline last month.

Fox Business' Brittaney De Lea contributed to this report.