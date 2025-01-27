Chinese app DeepSeek hammers US stocks with cheaper open-source AI model

U.S. tech shares tumbled on Monday after the popularity of Chinese AI startup DeepSeek raised concerns among investors over American dominance in the sector.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite plunged more than 2.6% in early trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 100 points and the S&P 500 was down more than 1.5%.

DeepSeek is gaining attention in Silicon Valley as the company appears to be nearly matching the capability of chatbots like OpenAI's ChatGPT, but at a fraction of the development cost.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 19394.445719 -559.86 -2.81% I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 44296.98 -127.27 -0.29% SP500 S&P 500 5997.07 -104.17 -1.71%

Nvidia shares were hit the hardest, falling more than 11%, and led other tech companies lower. Arm Holdings and Advanced Micro Devices were lower by 8% and 5.5%, respectively. Microsoft shares slid 3.5%.

Nvidia Corp.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NVDA NVIDIA CORP. 125.12 -17.50 -12.27% ARM ARM HOLDINGS PLC 151.40 -11.12 -6.84% AMD ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC. 122.84 -0.20 -0.16% MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 428.83 -15.22 -3.43%

DeepSeek has surged in popularity in global app stores since the app was released earlier this month, having been downloaded1.6 million times by Jan. 25 in the U.S. and ranking No. 1 in iPhone app stores in Australia, Canada, China, Singapore, the U.S. and the U.K. Unlike ChatGPT and other major AI competitors, DeepSeek is open-source, allowing developers to offer their own improvements on the software.

The company unveiled R1, a specialized model designed for complex problem-solving, on Jan. 20, which "zoomed to the global top 10 in performance," and was built far more rapidly, with fewer, less powerful AI chips, at a much lower cost than other U.S. models, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Meta's Chief AI scientist, Yann LeCun, took to social media to speak about the app and its rapid success.

AI WILL BE THE MAJOR FOCUS AT LAS VEGAS CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SHOW

He pointed out in a post on Threads, that what stuck out to him most about DeepSeek's success was not the heightened threat created by Chinese competition, but the value of keeping AI models open source, so anyone could benefit.

"It's not that China's AI is ‘surpassing the US,’ but rather that ‘open source models are surpassing proprietary ones,’" LeCun explained.

OPENAI CEO SAM ALTMAN RINGS IN 2025 WITH CRYPTIC, CONCERNING TWEET ABOUT AI'S FUTURE

Experts told the Journal that DeepSeek’s technology is still behind OpenAI and Google. However, it is a close rival despite using fewer and less-advanced chips, and in some cases skipping steps that U.S. developers consider essential.

As of Saturday, the Journal reported that the two models of DeepSeek were ranked in the top 10 on Chatbot Arena, a platform hosted by University of California, Berkeley researchers that rates chatbot performance.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

While DeepSeek’s flagship model is free, the Journal reported that the company charges users who connect their own applications to DeepSeek’s model and computing infrastructure.

FOX Business' Stepheny Price contributed to this report