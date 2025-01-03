Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Artificial intelligence
Published

AI will be the major focus at Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show

Consumer Technology Association (CTA) CEO Gary Shapiro gives preview of what to expect at CET 2025

close
Consumer Technology Association Vice Chair Gary Shapiro reveals key themes of the upcoming event on The Claman Countdown. video

Preview of CES 2025 as The Claman Countdown heads to Las Vegas

Consumer Technology Association Vice Chair Gary Shapiro reveals key themes of the upcoming event on The Claman Countdown.

The annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) kicks off in Las Vegas on Tuesday, and organizers say artificial intelligence (AI) will be a major topic at the event that extends through Friday.

Consumer Technology Association (CTA) CEO Gary Shapiro told FOX Business' "The Claman Countdown" in an interview previewing the event that CES will feature more innovation entries than ever before, and attendees can expect AI to have a significant role this year.

Artificial intelligence logo

Artificial intelligence (AI) will be a major topic at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. (iStock / iStock)

"You'll see of the 4,500 exhibitors, many – and certainly most of the big ones – will be talking about AI," Shapiro said, pointing to tech giants like LG and Samsung, whom he says will be "talking about smartphones, smart homes and TVs."

Shapiro said many companies are embedding AI in their devices, including personal computers, which will be a primary discussion item for chip companies. In addition, automakers and other firms will show off what AI is doing for consumers through their products, and others will emphasize how much AI has boosted productivity.

AI IS A ‘MULTI-YEAR PHENOMENON’, SAYS INVESTMENT EXPERT

This year's CES will also focus, for the first time, on quantum computing, which Shapiro said is "like AI on steroids, and does so much more."

High voltage power lines run along the electrical power grid on May 16, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida. The grid is strained by increasing demand from electricity-hungry data centers and electric vehicles, disruptions due to severe weather events,

Another conversation surrounding AI at the conference will be focused on how the infrastructure can be built to power it all.

Shapiro noted that data centers are extremely important, but other products and the greater adoption of electric vehicles has created a challenge with having enough electricity available.

‘UPSIDE’ TO TECH STOCKS DUE TO AI AND CLOUD SERVICE ADVANCEMENTS: RAY WANG

"These devices and electric cars use a lot of electricity, and we don't have it yet on the grid, so we've got to start moving quickly," he said. "That's why there's a focus on nuclear and wind and solar and hydrogen and even traditional oil and gas and things like that."

close
Constellation President & CEO Joe Dominguez discusses Microsoft’s deal with his company to reopen the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant to power A.I. on ‘Barron’s Roundtable.’ video

How are companies investing in nuclear energy to power AI?

Constellation President & CEO Joe Dominguez discusses Microsoft’s deal with his company to reopen the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant to power A.I. on ‘Barron’s Roundtable.’

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"And it's just not simple biodegradables," Shapiro continued. "You have to have those transmission lines, and they are super expensive. So there's a great focus-on-everything type of approach."