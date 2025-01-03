AI will be the major focus at Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show

The annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) kicks off in Las Vegas on Tuesday, and organizers say artificial intelligence (AI) will be a major topic at the event that extends through Friday.

Consumer Technology Association (CTA) CEO Gary Shapiro told FOX Business' "The Claman Countdown" in an interview previewing the event that CES will feature more innovation entries than ever before, and attendees can expect AI to have a significant role this year.

"You'll see of the 4,500 exhibitors, many – and certainly most of the big ones – will be talking about AI," Shapiro said, pointing to tech giants like LG and Samsung, whom he says will be "talking about smartphones, smart homes and TVs."

Shapiro said many companies are embedding AI in their devices, including personal computers, which will be a primary discussion item for chip companies. In addition, automakers and other firms will show off what AI is doing for consumers through their products, and others will emphasize how much AI has boosted productivity.

This year's CES will also focus, for the first time, on quantum computing, which Shapiro said is "like AI on steroids, and does so much more."

Another conversation surrounding AI at the conference will be focused on how the infrastructure can be built to power it all.

Shapiro noted that data centers are extremely important, but other products and the greater adoption of electric vehicles has created a challenge with having enough electricity available.

"These devices and electric cars use a lot of electricity, and we don't have it yet on the grid, so we've got to start moving quickly," he said. "That's why there's a focus on nuclear and wind and solar and hydrogen and even traditional oil and gas and things like that."

"And it's just not simple biodegradables," Shapiro continued. "You have to have those transmission lines, and they are super expensive. So there's a great focus-on-everything type of approach."