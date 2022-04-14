Californians weigh in on Twitter-Elon Musk situation, detail what they'd do as board members

Californians told Fox News what they would do if they were on Twitter's board and weighed in on the rapidly evolving situation involving the tech company and Elon Musk.

"If I was on the board of Twitter, I would stay true to freedom of speech," Jason, a Coronado native, said. "I would make sure that people play fair, play friendly but would be allowed to express themselves in the different ways that they want."

Musk, a frequent critic of Twitter's censorship policies, offered to buy the social media platform for $43 billion on Thursday. Californians spoke to Fox News a day before the offer but after Musk revealed that he owned a 9.1% stake in Twitter and rejected an invitation to join the company's board.

"Something's wrong with that situation," Collette of California, said. "What does that mean about what Twitter's doing and what they stand for?"

Linda, San Diego, told Fox News: "He is doing something good behind the scenes. He's a philanthropist and helping."

Others were more skeptical.

"I think Elon has enough on his plate," Jason said. "I don't think he needs to have any more roles in his life."

Brian, another Coronado resident, told Fox News that if he were on the board it would be easier without Musk.

"Elon Musk is gonna have a lot of strong opinions," he said.

Jason added that if he were a board member, he "wouldn't pick sides politically."

"Twitter's doing that" and "it's kind of skewing the real information that needs to get to the people."

But Linda said she would "delete or do away with those people that are using Twitter in a bad way and like taking advantage of social media, like giving fake news."