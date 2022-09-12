California heat wave knocks out Twitter data center, potentially threatening service: report

California's recent heat wave reportedly knocked out a Twitter data center in the Sacramento area last week.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TWTR TWITTER INC. 41.41 -0.78 -1.85%

Twitter Vice President of Engineering Carrie Fernandez said in an internal memo Friday that the company's Sacramento data center got knocked out Sept. 5 as a result of "extreme weather," CNN reported Monday. She warned in her message to Twitter engineers that the company "may not be able to serve traffic to all of Twitter's users" if the company loses one of its other data centers, according to the outlet.

TWITTER PUSHES BACK AFTER ELON MUSK FILES THIRD TERMINATION NOTICE FOR $44B ACQUISITION

The company is in a "non-redundant state" after the outage spurred by the severe heat wave, Fernandez reportedly wrote. Tech companies typically have more than one data center so that they can continue operations in the event of an outage at one site.

"There have been no disruptions impacting the ability for people to access and use Twitter at this time," a Twitter spokesperson told FOX Business. "Our teams remain equipped with the tools and resources they need to ship updates and will continue working to provide a seamless Twitter experience. "

Temperatures in California recently started cooling off after the state faced a severe heat wave for over a week. Last week, a new all-time record high of 116 degrees Fahrenheit was set in parts of Sacramento on Sept. 5 and 6, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service office in Sacramento.

TWITTER STARTS TESTING LONG-AWAITED EDIT BUTTON

The heat wave put heavy strain on the state's electric grid, prompting California's grid operator to urge residents on multiple days to lower their electricity use in an effort to conserve power. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom had to declare a state of emergency to temporarily increase the production of energy and reduce its demand.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS