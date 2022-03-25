US drone company assisting Ukraine army with search and rescue missions

An American drone company is helping Ukraine’s military in its fight against Russia with advanced search and rescue technology.

BRINC Drones founder and CEO Blake Resnick joined "Varney & Co." Friday to detail an "accelerated training course" recently given to Ukrainian pilots to use the company’s LEMUR drone in reconnaissance missions.

"[It’s] entirely unarmed, but it's still really useful," Resnick told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney.

"GPS signals are getting jammed left and right right now in Ukraine, so being able to rely on laser [guidance technology] is absolutely critical."

The first-of-its-kind drone not only has night vision equipment, but also can break through glass and use two-way audio – the only drone in the world with these combined capabilities.

"You start thinking about an urban combat-type situation, Ukrainian troops being able to know if there's a Russian in the building; that is incredibly valuable, right?" Resnick explained. "Locating Russian tanks, also searching collapsed structures, which now, unfortunately, litter Ukraine's landscape."

Ukraine’s military completed 15 hours of training and were donated 10 LEMUR drones, priced at approximately $15,000 each.

"This is what we'd be searching with in an abandoned building or helping Ukrainians find Russian assets," Resnick said as he showed off the drone on set.

The drone can assist in a variety of emergency situations including search and rescue, hostage, active shooter, hazmat, police and fire.

Twenty-two-year-old Resnick, who founded BRINC Drones at 18, believes the company’s value will only appreciate following its public support of Ukraine.

"We have an announcement coming up in the short-term future that will confirm that," he said.