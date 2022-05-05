Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Tech

Boeing plans to move headquarters to Washington, DC, area from Chicago

The move will bring the company's senior executives closer to government decision makers

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for May 5

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Boeing Co. is expected to move its headquarters to Arlington, Va. from Chicago, people familiar with the matter said, a shift that would place the aerospace company's senior executives closer to key government decision makers in the nation's capital.

BOEING CEO TALKS CHINA CRASH, 737 MAX JET AFTER 1Q LOSS

Boeing 777X (Boeing) (Boeing)

An announcement of the move, details of which haven't been finalized, is expected as soon as next week, according to some of these people.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE