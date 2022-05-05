Boeing plans to move headquarters to Washington, DC, area from Chicago
The move will bring the company's senior executives closer to government decision makers
Boeing Co. is expected to move its headquarters to Arlington, Va. from Chicago, people familiar with the matter said, a shift that would place the aerospace company's senior executives closer to key government decision makers in the nation's capital.
An announcement of the move, details of which haven't been finalized, is expected as soon as next week, according to some of these people.