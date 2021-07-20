Blue Origin already has $100M in private sales and 2 more human missions set for this year

Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos said Tuesday that the aerospace company founded in 2000 is already nearing $100 million in private sales.

The billionaire and three others experienced spaceflight Tuesday morning aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket during the company's first-ever manned mission.

VIRGIN GALACTIC'S RICHARD BRANSON REACHES SPACE IN TEST FLIGHT, PART OF FURIOUS SPACE TOURISM RACE

"We're going to fly human missions twice more this year. What we do in the following year, I'm not sure yet — we'll figure that out," Bezos said. "…We're approaching $100 million in private sales already, and the demand is very, very high."

He added that the aerospace company wants to continue practicing with the reusable rocket and has to "build more boosters to fly more frequently" and work on "operational things" in order to meet demand.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Blue Origin has not made any public sales yet, though Tuesday ' s launch marked another historic step for the rapidly expanding private space travel industry.

Virgin Galactic founder and fellow billionaire Richard Branson last week became the first person to go into sub-orbital space aboard SpaceShipTwo, a craft built by Virgin Galactic sister company The Spaceship Company.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

SpaceX founder Elon Musk has not yet ventured into space himself, but his company has already successfully sent astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA, becoming the first private firm to do so. Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin are both focused, for now, on sub-orbital trips for tourists.

Fox Business' Breck Dumas contributed to this report.