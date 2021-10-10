Blue Origin New Shepard NS-18 launch with William Shatner delayed because of weather

Jeff Bezos' aerospace company Blue Origin is delaying its New Shepard NS-18 launch by one day because of anticipated weather conditions.

The flight, on which "Star Trek" actor William Shatner will be aboard, was originally scheduled to leave Earth Tuesday.

Blue Origin said it will delay the launch by one day because of forecasted winds. The NS-18 will now lift off from Launch Site One at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, the company said in a press release.

"As part of today's flight readiness review, the mission operations team confirmed the vehicle has met all mission requirements, and astronauts began their training today," the company said. "Weather is the only gating factor for the launch window."

Shatner, 90, told audience members during a New York Comic-Con panel Thursday that he’s "terrified" about the upcoming trip.

"I'm terrified," he confirmed. "I'm Captain Kirk, and I'm terrified going to space. You know, I'm not really terrified. Yes, I am. It comes and goes like a summer cold."

"You have three minutes to look into the abscess of space and the beauty of this oasis of Earth, and I was planning on pressing my nose against the window, you know? And my only hope was I wouldn't see somebody else looking back," Shatner joked.

Blue Origin confirmed last week that Shatner will become the oldest person to travel to space. He will be joined by Audrey Powers, Blue Origin vice president of New Shepard mission and flight operations.

