Blue Origin launch: Michael Strahan, 5 others blast off to suborbital space

Blue Origin's third crewed mission blasted off to suborbital space on Saturday morning on board the commercial spaceflight company's New Shepard rocket.

Six people were a part of the NS-19 mission, including Fox Sports' Michael Strahan and Laura Shepard Churchley, the eldest daughter of NASA astronaut Alan Shepard, for whom the rocket is named.

Churchley and the former New York Giant – guests of Blue Origin – were joined by paying customers: Voyager Space CEO and chairman Dylan Taylor, Starfighters Aerospace volunteer pilot Evan Dick, Bess Venture and Advisory principal and founder Lane Bess and his son Cameron.

The group launched from the Jeff Bezos-owned rocket company's West Texas Launch Site One facility.

Liftoff was initially targeted for Thursday, but high winds forced a delay.

The co-host of ABC's "Good Morning America" brought his Super Bowl ring and his newly retired No. 92 jersey along for the ride and Churchley took part of her father's Freedom 7 Mercury Capsule, in addition to a few mementos that accompanied him to the moon on Apollo 14.

Bezos also put a football aboard that will go to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Previous 10-minute flights had sent just four people up above the Kármán line and back, including "Star Trek" actor William Shatner.

Jeff Bezos, Blue Origin and Amazon founder, was on the debut launch last summer.

The aerospace company has not yet publicly disclosed a price for seats on its reusable, automated capsule.

New Shepard has performed 18 flights prior to date, although most were without passengers or payload research flights.

Blue Origin said the Saturday launch was dedicated to Glen M. de Vries, who was killed along with another man in a November plane crash.

De Vries traveled to space with Shatner in October.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.