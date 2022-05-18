Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Blue Origin

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin delays NS-21 suborbital spaceflight

Amazon founder's aerospace company did not disclose a new launch date for its fifth crewed flight

close
 FOX Business contributor Dan Henninger discusses the head of Russia’s space agency threatening Elon Musk over giving Ukrainians access to Starlink on ‘Fox Business Tonight.’ video

Elon Musk threatened by head of Russia’a space agency

 FOX Business contributor Dan Henninger discusses the head of Russia’s space agency threatening Elon Musk over giving Ukrainians access to Starlink on ‘Fox Business Tonight.’

Blue Origin is delaying its fifth crewed suborbital spaceflight, NS-21, which was originally scheduled to lift off from Van Horn, Texas, on Friday morning. 

"During our final vehicle check-outs, we observed one of New Shepard’s back-up systems was not meeting our expectations for performance," the company said in a statement. 

The aerospace company did not disclose a new launch date.

BILLIONAIRE KEN GRIFFIN WINS BLUE ORIGIN SPACEFLIGHT AUCTION, DONATES HIS SEAT TO TEACHER

New Shepard carries crew members above the Kármán line, the internationally recognized boundary of space, where they experience several minutes of weightlessness before making their descent back to Earth.

NS-21 will fly six paying customers, including investor and NS-19 astronaut Evan Dick, electrical engineer and former NASA test lead Katya Echazarreta, business jet pilot and Action Aviation chairman Hamish Harding, civil production engineer Victor Correa Hespanha, adventurer and Dream Variation Ventures co-founder Jaison Robinson and explorer and co-founder of private equity firm Insight Equity Victor Vescovo.

Echazarreta will become the first Mexican-born woman and youngest American woman to fly to space. She will be flying as part of Space for Humanity's sponsored Citizen Astronaut Program. Meanwhile, Victor Correa Hespanha will be the second Brazilian to fly to space. The 28-year-old's seat is sponsored by the Crypto Space Agency.

The NS-21 crew has already arrived at Blue Origin's Astronaut Village. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Image 1 of 4

In this photo provided by Blue Origin, from left to right: Mark Bezos, brother of Jeff Bezos; Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and space tourism company Blue Origin; Oliver Daemen, of the Netherlands; and Wally Funk, aviation pioneer from Texas, pose for a photo.  | AP Newsroom

In March, Blue Origin launched its fourth and most recent crewed flight, NS-20. The flight's crew included angel investor and former Party America CEO Marty Allen, SpaceKids Global founder Sharon Hagle and her husband, Tricor International CEO Marc Hagle, teacher, entrepreneur and world explorer Jim Kitchen, former Federal Aviation Administration Office of Commercial Space Transportation associate administrator George Nield and New Shepard architect Gary Lai, who replaced Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson