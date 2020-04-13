Blood purification device for coronavirus patients granted emergency FDA approval: CytoSorbents CEO

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

CytoSorbents CEO Dr. Phillip Chan said Monday that the Food and Drug Administration has given emergency authorization to a blood purification treatment that can stabilize coronavirus patients.

"What we have seen in more than 80,000 treatments ... is that it has a significant effect in terms of stabilizing the patient and reversing dangerously low blood pressure that can often cause death and helping improve oxygenation and lung function. And importantly, reducing the overall inflammatory response that is often the main cause of why these patients are dying," Chan told FOX Business' Stuart Varney.

Chan said emergency use authorization allows the product to be commercially available in U.S. hospitals.

Chan said the treatment is a blood purification cartridge that hooks up to standard dialysis and blood pump machines in intensive care units.

The device has been used to treat patients in Europe and 58 other countries around the world, according to Chan.

