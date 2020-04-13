Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus

Blood purification device for coronavirus patients granted emergency FDA approval: CytoSorbents CEO

Treatment can stabilize coroanvirus patients, says Dr. Phillip Chan 

By FOXBusiness
CytoSorbents CEO Dr. Phillip Chan on its blood purification device, which has just received emergency FDA approval to treat coronavirus patients in the U.S.video

Blood purification device can stabilize coronavirus patients: CytoSorbents CEO

CytoSorbents CEO Dr. Phillip Chan on its blood purification device, which has just received emergency FDA approval to treat coronavirus patients in the U.S.

CytoSorbents CEO Dr. Phillip Chan said Monday that the Food and Drug Administration has given emergency authorization to a blood purification treatment that can stabilize coronavirus patients.

"What we have seen in more than 80,000 treatments ... is that it has a significant effect in terms of stabilizing the patient and reversing dangerously low blood pressure that can often cause death and helping improve oxygenation and lung function. And importantly, reducing the overall inflammatory response that is often the main cause of why these patients are dying," Chan told FOX Business' Stuart Varney.

Chan said emergency use authorization allows the product to be commercially available in U.S. hospitals.

Chan said the treatment is a blood purification cartridge that hooks up to standard dialysis and blood pump machines in intensive care units.

The device has been used to treat patients in Europe and 58 other countries around the world, according to Chan.

