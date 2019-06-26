BlackBerry’s software aims to protect vehicles from cyber threats

BlackBerry is deepening its focus on vehicle cybersecurity protection, with its software installed on more than 150 million cars across the globe.

Automakers are surely not immune to cyber threats and as the auto industry continues to merge technology into vehicles, cars have become a prime target for cyberattacks.

The former smartphone maker has integrated its QNX technology designed to protect connected and autonomous cars' driver assistance systems, hands-free systems and infotainment systems.

BlackBerry CEO John Chen said the company’s software is focused on safety and building the consumer’s trust.

“Mostly safety and also helping the telematics, clusters and instrumentation, so mostly of those nature,” he said during an interview on "Varney & Co.” Wednesday.

The operating system is used by the top seven automotive Tier 1s, and by 40-plus original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) including Audi, BMW, Ford, GM, Honda, Hyundai, Jaguar Land Rover, KIA, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Toyota, and Volkswagen, Blackberry said in a statement.

When asked if the company has any plans on getting back into cellphones, Chan said it is sticking to software for now.

“The technology world has moved on and the hardware world is a very difficult world to be in,” he said. “In software, we get higher margins, much more room for innovations and creativity.”