Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin an ‘alternative store of value’ for the future: Digital asset expert

Investing in Bitcoin can fight ‘hidden tax’ of inflation, digital asset expert Perianne Boring said

close
Chamber of Digital Commerce founder and President Perianne Boring on retirement savings and cryptocurrencies. video

Bitcoin an ‘alternative store of value’ for the future: Perianne Boring

Chamber of Digital Commerce founder and President Perianne Boring on retirement savings and cryptocurrencies.

Chamber of Digital Commerce founder and President Perianne Boring discussed the partnership between 401(k) provider ForUsAll and Coinbase allowing workers to invest some of their contributions into cryptocurrencies on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria." She argued that Bitcoin is an "alternative store of value" for people who want to save for the future and it's "working." 

BITCOIN PRICE RISES WHILE OTHER CRYPTOCURRENCIES SLIDE

PERIANNE BORING: Historically financial advisory firms, most financial advisory firms, not all, but most have not allow their clients to invest directly in cryptocurrencies. And further, the S.E.C. also has not approved any cryptocurrency exchange-traded products. So this is a key partnership that starts to open that door into that $22 trillion market. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

But the reason why this is really important is because of the current state of our economy. We're at historic levels of inflation -- where do hard-working Americans go today to save for their futures? If you leave it in your bank account, you know you're going to have 5% less. Inflation is a hidden tax. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

So Bitcoin has been the best performing asset 10 out of the past 12 years. It averages a 200% return over the past 10 years each year. And Jay Powell, the chairman of the Fed, has likened Bitcoin to gold in multiple times over congressional testimonies. This is about people who are saving for their futures, saving to buy their first home, saving to put their children through college. This is an alternative store of value and it’s working. 

WATCH THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW BELOW:  

close
Chamber of Digital Commerce founder and President Perianne Boring provides insight into investing some 401(k) contributions into cryptocurrencies. video

Investing in Bitcoin can fight ‘hidden tax’ of inflation: Chamber of Digital Commerce president

Chamber of Digital Commerce founder and President Perianne Boring provides insight into investing some 401(k) contributions into cryptocurrencies.