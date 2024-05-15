Bill Gates makes cameo at party for Mark Zuckerberg's 40th birthday

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates made a cameo at Mark Zuckerberg’s recent birthday party to mark the Meta Platforms CEO turning 40.

The two tech billionaires posed for a photo in a miniaturized version of Zuckerberg's Harvard dorm room that his wife, Priscilla Chan, recreated for the party, an Instagram post shared Tuesday by Zuckerberg showed.

"Priscilla threw me a little party and recreated a bunch of places I lived in the early days" like his childhood bedroom and his sparse first apartment, the Meta Platforms CEO said.

In the photo, Gates and Zuckerberg were both dressed casually as they smiled from their respective seats on a red couch and desk chair.

Zuckerberg’s 40th birthday was Tuesday. It was not immediately clear whether the party occurred on his actual birthday.

"Mark doesn’t usually let me go big for his birthday but for his 40th I was allowed to throw a bash as long as our friends and family also roasted him," Chan wrote in a separate Instagram post. "We all had a blast! Let’s just say that no one suffered from a lack of material!"

In addition to the roasts and recreations, Zuckerberg also appeared to get a blue, multi-layered cake at his birthday party, according to his wife’s Instagram post.

There also appeared to be a UFC-style octagon that swapped out the "U" for a "Z" present at the festivities. Zuckerberg trains in mixed martial arts and has attended UFC events, including one held in Las Vegas last month.

Gates and others offered happy birthday wishes to Zuckerberg on Instagram, one of the handful of social media platforms under Meta’s umbrella.

The two recently interacted in India, according to reports. In an early March Instagram post, Gates praised Zuckerberg for being "great at dressing for the occasion" and posted a picture of the two while they were both there for an event.