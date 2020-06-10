Bill Gates reacts to George Floyd death: 'Black lives matter'

Microsoft founder Bill Gates on Wednesday reacted to the death of George Floyd and other black Americans at the hands of law enforcement by saying "Black lives matter."

His comments on Twitter came after hundreds of Microsoft employees sent an email to executives Monday demanding that the company cancel its police contracts, defund the Seattle Police Department, meet a list of demands from activist organization Black Lives Matter and more.

"The horrifying killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and far too many other Black people—and the protests they sparked—are shining a light on the brutal injustices that Black people experience every day…in policing, criminal justice, education, health care, housing, the workplace and all other areas of their lives," Gates wrote.

He said he is "committed to listening and learning more about systemic racism" and what he can do with his "actions and words to help create a more equal and just future."

It is the first time Gates has spoken publicly about Floyd since his death on May 25. His wife, Melinda Gates, tweeted about his death on May 31.

"I don't have all the answers about how I can use my voice and my philanthropy to be part of the solution," Gates wrote. "I will continue to deepen my understanding and to stand with people and organizations working toward a future centered on gender and racial equity."

The Gates have committed to giving away the majority of their more-than $100 billion fortune to philanthropic efforts.

Since 2014, Microsoft has been committed to helping with law-enforcement and justice reform through its Microsoft Criminal Justice Reform Initiative, according to a March 3 blog post.

