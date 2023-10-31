Big tech, trade groups react to Biden's AI executive order

President Biden signed a wide-ranging executive order on artificial intelligence (AI) on Monday that will have an impact on the development and deployment of AI tools across the economy — prompting a reaction from some of the biggest U.S. tech companies and the Chamber of Commerce.

Biden’s executive order requires AI developers to share safety test results with the federal government, as well as agencies to report on the potential labor market impacts of AI and study options for strengthening federal support for workers facing labor disruptions. The executive order also directs agencies to promote a "fair, open, and competitive AI ecosystem" that includes small businesses and requires the Department of Commerce to develop guidance for content authentication and watermarking AI-generated content.

Tom Quaadman, executive vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Technology Engagement Center, emphasized in a statement the intensity of the U.S. competition with China over AI development and that it’s "unclear which nation will emerge as the global leader, raising significant security concerns for the United States and its allies."

"It is imperative for the United States to lead the effort to create a risk-based AI regulatory and policy framework that is reinforced by industry standards and promotes the safe and responsible development and use of this transformational technology," Quaadman stated. "The Biden Administration’s AI Executive Order is a step towards achieving that goal, but more work needs to be done."

Quaadman said the Chamber of Commerce appreciates the executive order’s emphasis on attracting highly skilled workers, speeding up standards development and bolstering intra-government coordination.

He noted, however, that short timelines for agency actions could limit stakeholder input and lead to ill-informed rulemaking that undermines intra-government cooperation. He added that agencies "such as the FTC (Federal Trade Commission) should not view this as a license to do as they please — all agencies must continue to act within the limits of their Congressional mandates and abide by the Major Questions Doctrine as articulated by the Supreme Court."

Big Tech companies including Amazon, Microsoft and Google's parent company Alphabet also weighed in on the executive order.

"We’re reviewing today’s executive order, and we are confident that our longstanding AI responsibility practices will align with its principles," Kent Walker, president of global affairs for Google and Alphabet , said Monday. "We look forward to engaging constructively with government agencies to maximize AI’s potential — including by making government services better, faster, and more secure."

Brad Smith, vice chair and president of Microsoft , said the executive order is "another critical step forward in the governance of AI technology."

"This order builds on the White House Voluntary Commitments for safe, secure, and trustworthy AI and complements international efforts through the G7 Hiroshima Process," Smith added. "AI promises to lower costs and improve services for the Federal government, and we look forward to working with U.S. officials to fully realize the power and promise of this emerging technology."

An Amazon spokesperson said in a statement, "As one of the world’s leading developers and deployers of AI tools and services, Amazon supports the safe, secure, and responsible development of AI technology. We are committed to supporting our customers in the public sector and industry as they work to implement the executive order, and to doing our part to drive innovation, develop the AI workforce, and establish the necessary safeguards to advance the secure and responsible use of AI."

