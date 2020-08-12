Expand / Collapse search
Big tech companies collaborate to protect US election process

Major tech companies have been regularly meeting with government partners

The major U.S. technology companies on Wednesday reiterated their commitment to helping ensure a secure election throughout the coming months.

The group, which includes Facebook, Reddit, Google and Twitter, issued a joint statement after a meeting with government officials, during which each company shared what has been happening on its respective platform.

“Specifically, we discussed preparations for the upcoming conventions and scenario planning related to election results,” the statement read. “We will continue to stay vigilant on these issues and meet regularly ahead of the November election.”

The big tech partnership was formed in the wake of the 2016 election, when foreign provocateurs interfered with the process.

LinkedIn, Microsoft, Verizon Media, Pinterest and WikiMedia are also part of the group.

