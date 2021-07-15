White House, surgeon general 'flagging' Facebook posts for moderation, Psaki says

The Biden administration has been "flagging" content for Facebook to remove, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday.

The Office of the Surgeon General has upped its tracking of "disinformation" related to the coronavirus pandemic on social media platforms, the press secretary said during a press briefing.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"We're flagging problematic posts for Facebook that spread disinformation. We're working with doctors and medical experts…who are popular with their audience with accurate information," she said. "So, we're helping get trusted content out there."

Facebook and since the early days of the pandemic has used human moderators, as well as artificial intelligence (AI) tools, to remove or fact-check content related to COVID-19 and vaccines that may potentially harm users on the platform, as well as on Instagram, according to its website.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"We’ve removed more than 12 million pieces of content about COVID-19 and vaccines," a Facebook blog post from April 19 reads.