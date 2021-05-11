Amazon's Bezos banned PowerPoint presentations at meetings, new book reveals

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos does not allow Microsoft PowerPoint presentations during company meetings, according to a new book about the company.

"Amazon Unbound" by Brad Stone offers an inside look into Amazon and how Bezos has allowed the trillion-dollar company to flourish since he started the company as a digital bookstore out of his garage in 1994.

The book describes the Amazon founder as having a short temper with employees and constantly thinking of new ways to expand the company and its various technologies – sometimes with deadlines that seemed impossible.

"PowerPoint presentations, with their litany of bullet points and incomplete thoughts, were banned inside the company despite being popular in the rest of corporate America," Stone writes. "Instead, all meetings started with almost meditative readings of data-rich, six-page documents, called ‘narratives.’"

New Amazon products, such as the Amazon Echo smart speaker, began as short papers that underwent a vigorous revision and debate process that included Bezos.

"Meanwhile, working groups inside Amazon were broken into small versatile units, called two-pizza teams (because they were small enough to be fed with two pizzas), and were ordered to move quickly, often in competition with one another," Stone wrote.

The Wall Street Journal reported in February that Bezos is known for his insistence on productivity in meetings. The report mentions the six-page memo for new products and ideas.

"Some have the clarity of angels singing," Bezos wrote of the memos in a letter to employees, according to WSJ. "They are brilliant and thoughtful and set up the meeting for high-quality discussion."

Employees sometimes spend weeks drafting the memos that are then subject to further review, the outlet reported at the time.