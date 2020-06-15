Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Jeff Bezos

Bezos willing to testify in congressional antitrust inquiry: report

Lawmakers have threatened to compel Amazon executives to testify

By FOXBusiness
close
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos confronts an angry customer's cry against his address of the Black Lives Matter movement by posting the email on Instagram.video

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos addresses angry customer, posts email

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos confronts an angry customer's cry against his address of the Black Lives Matter movement by posting the email on Instagram.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos could appear before Congress as part of a House antitrust investigation, lawyers for Bezos said according to The New York Times.

Continue Reading Below

Amazon is willing to cooperate with the House Judiciary Committee, including by "making Jeff Bezos available to testify at a hearing with the other C.E.O.'s this summer," lawyer Robert K. Kelner wrote in a letter to lawmakers on Sunday, according to The Times.

JEFF BEZOS WOULD HAVE SURPASSED $200B IN WEALTH IF NOT FOR THIS

Kelner's firm, Covington & Burling, is representing the e-commerce giant. Lawmakers have threatened to compel Amazon executives to testify.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
AMZNAMAZON.COM INC.2,533.02-12.00-0.47%

FOX Business' inquiries to Amazon and the House Judiciary Committee were not immediately returned.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS