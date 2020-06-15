Bezos willing to testify in congressional antitrust inquiry: report

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos could appear before Congress as part of a House antitrust investigation, lawyers for Bezos said according to The New York Times.

Amazon is willing to cooperate with the House Judiciary Committee, including by "making Jeff Bezos available to testify at a hearing with the other C.E.O.'s this summer," lawyer Robert K. Kelner wrote in a letter to lawmakers on Sunday, according to The Times.

Kelner's firm, Covington & Burling, is representing the e-commerce giant. Lawmakers have threatened to compel Amazon executives to testify.

FOX Business' inquiries to Amazon and the House Judiciary Committee were not immediately returned.

