Best-selling video games in the US

Wednesday marks National Video Game Day, which celebrates one of America's favorite pastimes.

Gaming sales and activity have surged during the coronavirus pandemic as lockdown keeps kids home from school and away from friends.

DESPITE CORONAVIRUS VIDEO-GAME SPIKE, GAMESTOP DECREASE EXPECTED

Overall U.S. video-game industry consumer spending reached a record $10.86 billion in the first quarter of 2020, and sales of video game content, specifically, was up 11 percent since the same time last year, according to the Q1 2020 Games Market Dynamics: U.S. report from market research company The NDP Group released May 15.

The top-10, best-selling video games of the decade, according to 2019 data from NDP, are:

"Grand Theft Auto V" "Call of Duty: Black Ops" "Call of Duty: Black Ops II" "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3" "Guitar Hero III Legends of Rock" "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" "Fit" "Call of Duty: Black Ops III" "Rock Band" "Call of Duty: Ghosts"

VIDEO GAMING IS THRIVING UNDER CORONAVIRUS CONDITIONS

The top-10, best-selling video games in the U.S. right now, according to May data from NDP, are:

"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" "Grand Theft Auto V" "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" "NBA 2K20" "Mortal Kombat 11" "Red Dead Redemption II" "Minecraft" "Final Fantasy VII: Remake" "Assassin's Creed: Odyssey" "Star Wars: Jedi: Fallen Order"

"Grand Theft Auto V" also ranked No. 3 on a list of the 15 best-selling global video games of all time, according to a February report from tech news and information website Digital Trends. Wii games "Wii Sports," 'Wii Fit" and "Wii Resort," ranked No. 4, No. 8 and No. 10, respectively.

Other top titles included "Tetris" at No. 1, "Minecraft" at No. 2, "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" at No. 5, "Super Mario Bros" at No. 6, "Pokemon Gen. 1" at No. 7, "Mario Kart Wii" at No. 9 and "Wii Sports Resort" at No. 6.

