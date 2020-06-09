Best-selling gadgets on Amazon that are doing well during coronavirus

Although the nation has slowly been reopening, a selection of tech gadgets is still in high demand for health and safety reasons. Customers on Amazon in particular have been focused on electronics and accessories that are meant for sanitizing areas and surfaces from harmful bacteria.

Continue Reading Below

GET CORONAVIRUS-FIGHTING HAND SANITIZER FROM THESE UNEXPECTED BRANDS

Here are five best-selling gadgets that are performing well despite the COVID-19 pandemic and may even be helpful in a post-coronavirus lockdown world.

Air Purifier

Air purifiers are notably in-demand, which can be helpful considering the coronavirus is a respiratory infection. The LEVOIT Air Purifier on Amazon can filter air at a rate of 145 cubic feet per minute.

ANTI-CORONAVIRUS EFFORTS GET BOOST FROM WRISTBAND THAT BUZZES WHEN YOU PUT HAND NEAR FACE

Keyboard Cover

For people who are constantly typing, keeping a keyboard sanitized is a top priority. Keyboard covers have caught the attention of Amazon customers as a removable and washable accessory. The UPPERCASE GhostCover is one bestseller that provides protection for MacBook users.

Phone Cleaning Kits or Box

Image 1 of 2

Smartphone users are looking for ways to keep their handheld devices clean, which has made phone cleaning kits and UV sanitizing boxes a hot commodity on Amazon. The EVEO Screen Cleaner Spray and EKSIZ UV Light Sanitizer Portable UV Cell Phone Sterilizer are both number one best sellers on the site.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE

Portable UV Light Wand

Being able to carry a UV light outside the home is something that has caught the interest of Amazon customers. The QiSa UV-C Light Portable UV Light Wand is currently Amazon’s number one bestseller and boasts a lifespan that is reportedly supposed to last more than 50,000 hours.

Touchless Thermometer

The same way touchless thermometers are in-demand for businesses around the world, the gadget is highly sought after by everyday Amazon customers. The No Touch Forehead Thermometer by iHealth is the e-commerce site’s number one bestseller and costs less than $60 without shipping.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS