Bed Bath & Beyond investigating possible data breach

An outside party improperly accessed the hard drive, certain shared drives of one of the company's employees via a phishing scam

Bed Bath & Beyond is investigating a possible data breach after an outside party improperly accessed the hard drive and certain shared drives of one of its employees via a phishing scam in October.  

"The Company is reviewing the accessed data to determine whether these drives contain any sensitive and/or personally identifiable information," the home goods retailer said in an Oct. 28 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. "At this time the Company has no reason to believe that any such sensitive or personally identifiable information was accessed or that this event would be likely to have a material impact on the Company."

A Bed Bath & Beyond spokesperson declined to comment further on the incident.

The latest incident comes after Bed Bath & Beyond was hit with a data breach in October 2019 that compromised the accounts of less than 1% of the company's online customers. At the time, Bed Bath & Beyond said that customers' payment cards were not affected.

