Bed Bath & Beyond discloses breach

Home retailer Bed Bath & Beyond is the latest company to be hacked.

Late Tuesday, the company said email and password information were acquired by an outside source and that less than 1 percent of online customer accounts were compromised. Additionally, no online customers' payment cards were impacted and notifications have been to select customers. The date of the breach was not disclosed.

Because of the breach the company has hired what it described as "a leading security forensics firm and has implemented remedial measures."

The company's "cyber incident insurance" is expected to cover the "limited" incident and is not expected to impact company financials.

The information was disclosed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Bed Bath & Beyond joins the likes of Marriott, Equifax and Yahoo to be hacked over the years.

Earlier this month, the company tapped retail veteran Mark Tritton as its new CEO.

Tritton joins the home big box store from Target where he was executive vice president and chief merchandising officer with oversight for all of Target’s enterprise buying, sourcing, product design and development, visual merchandising and merchandising operations. He joined Target in 2016.

His appointment sent the shares soaring around 20 percent.

