Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Retail

Bed Bath & Beyond discloses breach

FOXBusiness

Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Home retailer Bed Bath & Beyond is the latest company to be hacked.

Continue Reading Below

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
BBBYBED BATH & BEYOND INC.14.80+0.02+0.14%

Late Tuesday, the company said email and password information were acquired by an outside source and that less than 1 percent of online customer accounts were compromised. Additionally, no online customers' payment cards were impacted and notifications have been to select customers. The date of the breach was not disclosed.

Because of the breach the company has hired what it described as "a leading security forensics firm and has implemented remedial measures."

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE

The company's "cyber incident insurance" is expected to cover the "limited" incident and is not expected to impact company financials.

MORE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM...

Nordstrom flagship banks on luxury experience amid retail slump
Mattel revenue beats on Barbie dolls, BTS K-pop band toys

The information was disclosed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Bed Bath & Beyond joins the likes of Marriott, Equifax and Yahoo to be hacked over the years.

Earlier this month, the company tapped retail veteran Mark Tritton as its new CEO.

Tritton joins the home big box store from Target where he was executive vice president and chief merchandising officer with oversight for all of Target’s enterprise buying, sourcing, product design and development, visual merchandising and merchandising operations. He joined Target in 2016.

His appointment sent the shares soaring around 20 percent.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE