Avoiding being hacked requires high level of diligence: Equinix CEO

Microsoft just revealed a monster computer bug that could have potentially been used as a cyberweapon.

“We can expect to continue to see vulnerabilities, people finding and exploiting those vulnerabilities,” Equinix CEO Charles Meyers told Fox Business’ “Countdown to the Closing Bell” on Wednesday.

“The fact is, digital is where the money is now,” Charles said, so it is up to us to protect ourselves by “not using the same password on every account and using more complex passwords, dual-factor authentication.”

The CEO said that people must “recognize the cloud lives somewhere,” so people must make sure they have "secure data centers and that the customers provide all the tools to secure it."

Whatsapp also just suggested that you update the app immediately after they found a security bug in their program.