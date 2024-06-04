AT&T customers hit with nationwide service issue

AT&T customers are facing a service issue that began Tuesday and is impacting their ability to make calls to contacts on other carriers.

"There is a nationwide issue that is affecting the ability of customers to complete calls between carriers. The carriers are working as quickly as possible to diagnose and resolve the issue," an AT&T spokesperson told FOX Business in a statement.

"Nationwide 9-1-1 Services are operating normally at this time and our customers are not affected. We're working to correct a wireless impact notification that was sent in error to 9-1-1 call centers," the statement continued.

FCC FINES FOUR WIRELESS CARRIERS MILLIONS

The company believes that calls between AT&T customers haven't been impacted by the service issue.

Several law enforcement and emergency response centers from localities around the country posted on X, formerly Twitter, that they received communications from AT&T indicating that its customers may not be able to call 9-1-1 and provided alternative phone numbers to contact until service is restored.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % T AT&T INC. 18.35 +0.34 +1.89%

According to AT&T's statement, that wireless impact notification was sent erroneously and calls to 9-1-1 emergency lines shouldn't be impacted by the issue.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said in a post on X that, "We're aware of reports that consumers in multiple states are unable to make wireless calls and we are currently investigating."

AT&T TO GIVE BILLING CREDITS TO CUSTOMERS IMPACTED BY CELL NETWORK OUTAGE

AT&T's service issue comes after a broader cell network outage in February that lasted about 10 hours. The company said at the time that it believed the incident was caused by the "application and execution of an incorrect process used as we were expanding our network, not a cyberattack."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The company later offered billing credits to customers were impacted and potentially impacted by the outage in the amount of the average cost of a full day of service. AT&T said it would include one $5 credit per account on an impacted customer's AT&T Wireless account.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.