Arsonist kills 33 at Kyoto Anime studio, donations soar past $1M

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A couple prays after placing flowers near the Kyoto Animation building, Friday, July 18, 2019, in Kyoto, Japan. A man screaming "You die!" burst into an animation studio in Kyoto, doused it with a flammable liquid and set it on fire Thursday, killing several people in an attack that shocked the country and brought an outpouring of grief from anime fans. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The death toll at a Kyoto, Japan animation studio rose to 33 after authorities confirmed many of the people who were found unresponsive did not survive the deadly fire. Thirty six others were wounded.

Continue Reading Below

Mourners in the country, as well as anime fans across the world rallied to gather donations to help survivors and rebuild the studio.

As of this post, the funds have surpassed $1.3 million.

A man, who stormed the building Thursday armed with an accelerant and fire, screamed “you die!” as he began burning Kyoto Animation.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Smoke billows from a three-story building of Kyoto Animation in a fire in Kyoto, western Japan, Thursday, July 18, 2019. Kyoto prefectural police said the fire broke out Thursday morning after a man burst into it and spread unidentified liquid and put fire.(Kyodo News via AP)

Authorities were unclear as to why he set the KyoAni studio ablaze. Witnesses reported he did not work at the facility.

Advertisement

The studio was known for multiple anime productions, including “Haruhi Suzumiya,” “K-On!” and “Lucky Star.”

The company was founded in 1981 by a female animator who recruited other housewives in her neighborhood. Yoko Hatta found recognition for her productions over time by providing major productions with secondary animation work.

John Ledford, president of Sentai Filmworks explains on the Gofundme site “we’ve known KyoAni through their many works that have inspired, influenced and entertained us over the years. They are true masters of their art and one of Japan’s national treasures.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.