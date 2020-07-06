Apples files another mobile ID, passport patent: Report

Apple has made headway on its development of identity confirmation technology, which it has been working on for more than one year, according to a Thursday report from Apple Insider – a third-party tech news website owned by Quiller Media, Inc.

The technology company filed a patent application with the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office on July 2 that describes the technology it is trying to develop in place of traditional driver’s licenses, passports and varied ID cards for government purposes or access to private property.

“A device implementing a system for using a verified claim of identity may,” the application’s abstract begins before going into technical detail of how the technology will work with response vectors, data fields, and servers and so on.

“Upon selecting the option to enroll for a verified claim, the user may be provided with an interface for providing the user information to create a verified claim,” the application continued on line 54. “The one or more fields may include, but are not limited to, the user's: name 402, address 404, date of birth 406, identification number 408 (e.g., social security number), phone number 410, and email address 412. In one or more implementations, a verified claim may include image data such as an identifying picture of the user”

FOX Business reached out to Apple for comment on its goals for mobile identification verification but did not immediately receive a response at the time of publication.

However, considering the widespread adoption of Apple Pay in recent years, it is likely that Apple is trying to offer all-in-one convenience for customers who may not want to carry physical ID cards or passports at all times.

Moreover, the company has reportedly worked with local governments on identification projects in Germany, the U.K. and Japan.

It is not clear how mobile identification verification would work with the REAL ID Act, which “establishes minimum security standards for license issuance and production and prohibits Federal agencies from accepting for certain purposes driver’s licenses and identification cards from states not meeting the Act’s minimum standards,” according to the Department of Homeland Security.

REAL IDs will be required to board federally regulated commercial aircrafts or enter federal facilities. Enforcement will officially begin on Oct. 1, 2021.

Aside from REAL ID compliance questions, Apple’s latest patent application was submitted with five prior related U.S. patent documents, which date as far back as Dec. 28, 2018.

