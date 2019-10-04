Forget about flying in 2020 if you don’t have this card

The world is your oyster (if you have the right ID).

Starting October 2020, only a year away, travelers will need a REAL ID in order to fly. The designation refers to more than authenticity; it indicates an identification issued by state governments that met minimum verification requirements set by Congress after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

To obtain a REAL ID card, which includes a "verified" star, applicants have to show the issuing agency proof of their date of birth, a previous photo ID card and documentation of their name and primary residence.

Fliers who don't have one will have to provide another document, such as a passport, per the Transportation Security Administration.

Data shows only 40 percent of Americans have a passport, though, and 70 percent don’t have a Real ID. Some states haven’t even started issuing them, the New York Post reports.

Around the country, in states that have started supplying the IDs, Department of Motor Vehicles offices that issue them have been gridlocked.

In New York, lines have “been snaking around the block before the DMV even opens each day,” according to the Post , “and some customers say they ended up waiting hours before even making it inside the building.”

