Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Travel

Forget about flying in 2020 if you don’t have this card

By FOXBusiness
close
An internal TSA memo reveals a so-called “food truck loophole,” which shows that catering companies serving aircraft carriers at airports are inspected by private contractors that are hired by airlines.video

TSA memo reveals flaws in security checks of food, other items

An internal TSA memo reveals a so-called “food truck loophole,” which shows that catering companies serving aircraft carriers at airports are inspected by private contractors that are hired by airlines.

The world is your oyster (if you have the right ID).

Continue Reading Below

Starting October 2020, only a year away, travelers will need a REAL ID in order to fly. The designation refers to more than authenticity; it indicates an identification issued by state governments that met minimum verification requirements set by Congress after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

To obtain a REAL ID card, which includes a "verified" star, applicants have to show the issuing agency proof of their date of birth, a previous photo ID card and documentation of their name and primary residence.

Fliers who don't have one will have to provide another document, such as a passport, per the Transportation Security Administration.

MORE ON FOXBUSINESS...

SPIRIT AIRLINES CONTINUES ITS SUCCESSFUL ROUTE STRATEGY SHIFT
DON'T BLAME SPIRIT AIRLINES FOR LOW AIRFARES
MOST POPULAR HOLIDAY TRAVEL DESTINATIONS

Data shows only 40 percent of Americans have a passport, though, and 70 percent don’t have a Real ID. Some states haven’t even started issuing them, the New York Post reports.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Around the country, in states that have started supplying the IDs, Department of Motor Vehicles offices that issue them have been gridlocked.

In New York, lines have “been snaking around the block before the DMV even opens each day,” according to the Post , “and some customers say they ended up waiting hours before even making it inside the building.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS