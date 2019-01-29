Apple's FaceTime could be spying on you. Here's how to turn it off

Apple is scrambling to fix a significant privacy bug in FaceTime that allows callers to hear -- and sometimes see -- the other person, even before they’ve accepted or rejected the incoming call.

As of Tuesday, the iPhone maker disabled group FaceTime until it can offer a more permanent fix to the glitch, which was first revealed on Monday by 9to5Mac after going viral on social media.

But if you’re still worried about the bug, which affects iPhones and iPads running iOS 12.1, and Apple PCs running macOS Mojave, here’s how to temporarily disable FaceTime on your device.

For iPhones and iPads:

1. Go into settings on your iPhone or iPad

2. Scroll down and select "FaceTime"

3. Toggle off the green switch at the top of the screen

For Macs:

1. Open the "FaceTime" app

2. In the upper-lefthand corner, select "FaceTime"

3. Click "Turn FaceTime off"

