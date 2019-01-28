Cybersecurity worker shortage hits 3 million

While data breaches were big problem in 2018, they stand to get even bigger in 2019 as the shortage of cybersecurity professionals continues to grow globally.

According to a new study by (ISC)2—the world’s largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity pros—the shortage of cybersecurity workers is close to three million globally, putting many organizations and people at risk.

“Despite increases in tech spending, this imbalance between supply and demand of skilled professionals continues to leave companies vulnerable,” the group said in its report, adding that it is now the number one job concern for those who already work in the field.

Asia Pacific in particular, is among the hardest hit region, with roughly 2.15 million in shortages across all cybersecurity sectors. The report cites its growing economies and new cybersecurity and data privacy legislation for the growing problem.

North America is second hardest hit region with a shortage of 500,000, following by Europe and Africa at 142,000 in job openings.

Overall, the survey found that 63 percent of respondents said their organizations have a shortage of IT staff dedicated to cybersecurity and nearly 60 percent say their companies are at moderate or extreme risk of cybersecurity attacks due to this shortage.

In short, ISC2 says, the lack of shilled cybersecurity personal is doing more than putting companies at risk, “it’s affecting the job satisfaction of their existing staff.”

Last year alone, big companies such as Marriott, Facebook, Macy’s, Delta, and Under Armour were all hit with major data breaches.