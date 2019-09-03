Apple Watch seeks leg up on competitors with native sleep tracking: report

Apple is reportedly seeking a leg up on its smartwatch competitors by offering its own sleep tracking app after acquiring Finland-based Beddit, which focuses on sleep monitoring, in 2017.

Apple could announce the feature next week along with a reveal on its next generation of iPhones, 9to5Mac first reported on Monday, citing sources inside Apple.

The sleep tracking feature is codenamed "Burrito" internally and lets users wear the smartwatch to bed, 9to5Mac reported. The Apple Watch can track the wearer's sleep quality by analyzing his or her movement and heart rate. Data will reportedly be found in the Health app and a new Sleep app.

The sleep monitoring app would not require any new hardware to work, according to 9to5Mac's sources.

Focusing on sleep tracking could give the Apple Watch a leg up on the Fitbit smartwatch. Fitbit typically has a longer battery life, meaning that users can track their sleep during the night instead of waiting for the smartwatch to charge. Apple will reportedly add a feature to remind users to charge their Apple Watch before bedtime so low battery will not interfere with monitoring.

Apple sent invitations to members of the media in August for its special event that is expected to unveil new iPhone models on Sept. 10, giving the company's stock a boost.

