Why Asia will get most powerful smartphone camera first

Two Chinese companies are racing to be the first to sell smartphones with powerful 64-megapixel camera sensors, which could be available for sale as early as this fall.

Realme said it will launch its Realme XT phone with the feature in India before Diwali -- a festival of lights -- begins in late October, India Today reported. Another Chinese company, Xiaomi, is expected to unveil its Redmi Note 8 with the feature on Thursday, but it's unknown when the phone will actually go on the market, The Verge reported.

Phones with the cutting-edge camera may be slower to hit the U.S. market, where consumers have many options for 48-megapixel cameras. Xiaomi has floated entering the U.S. market since 2018 and is already talking about a 108-megapixel camera sensor.

Realme shared photos taken with a 64-megapixel camera with The Verge earlier in August, and they contained "a staggering amount of detail," according to the website. The Realme XT will also have a quad-camera setup and the ability to go "full 64MP" in optimal daytime lighting.

The Realme XT and Redmi Note 8 will likely use Samsung's 1/1.7-inch ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor, which Samsung announced in May, although the company hasn't launched any smartphones with the feature.