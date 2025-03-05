Apple unveils new MacBook Air laptops with price cut

Apple unveiled on Wednesday the latest models of its MacBook Air that feature faster chip technology and a price cut.

The tech giant opened preorders for the upgraded MacBook Air on Wednesday, a week before it is slated to officially become available in-store.

The laptop will notably carry a starting price tag of $999 for the 13-inch version and $1,299 for the 15-inch. That is $100 cheaper than the MacBook Air models that Apple released last year.

The new MacBook Air is built with an M4 chip, making it more powerful than the prior iteration.

Apple said the device is "up to 2x faster than the M1 model" and has "up to 23x faster performance" than the fastest Intel-based version. Its M4 chip also "accelerates AI-based tasks," according to the Cupertino, California-based company.

The tech giant introduced a 12-megapixel Center Stage camera to the new MacBook Air that will provide "improved video quality" for owners.

Apple customers can expect the MacBook Air to support "up to two 6K external displays," the company said.

With the latest MacBook Air, customers will also have a new color option, sky blue. The other colors the laptop will be available in are midnight, starlight and silver, according to Apple.

Apple saw nearly $8.99 billion in net sales from its Mac category in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, marking a year-over-year jump of 15.5%.

CEO Tim Cook has said that it was "driven by the very strong uptake on our new products during the quarter and the continued success of the MacBook Air."

The Mac category represented 7.2% of Apple’s $124.3 billion total net sales in the quarter. The company’s iPhones made up the largest share, at $69.1 billion.