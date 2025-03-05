Expand / Collapse search
Apple
Published

Apple unveils new MacBook Air laptops with price cut

New model is $100 cheaper than last year's version

UBS managing director and senior portfolio manager Jason Katz reacts to Apple announcing it will spend more than a half trillion in American innovation over the next four years on 'Varney & Co.'

Apple's $500B US investment is a big vote of confidence: Jason Katz

UBS managing director and senior portfolio manager Jason Katz reacts to Apple announcing it will spend more than a half trillion in American innovation over the next four years on 'Varney & Co.'

Apple unveiled on Wednesday the latest models of its MacBook Air that feature faster chip technology and a price cut.

The tech giant opened preorders for the upgraded MacBook Air on Wednesday, a week before it is slated to officially become available in-store.

The laptop will notably carry a starting price tag of $999 for the 13-inch version and $1,299 for the 15-inch. That is $100 cheaper than the MacBook Air models that Apple released last year.  

macbook air

Apple has started taking preorders for the new MacBook Air. (Apple)

The new MacBook Air is built with an M4 chip, making it more powerful than the prior iteration.

APPLE UNVEILS NEW IPAD AIR MODELS: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW

Apple said the device is "up to 2x faster than the M1 model" and has "up to 23x faster performance" than the fastest Intel-based version. Its M4 chip also "accelerates AI-based tasks," according to the Cupertino, California-based company. 

The tech giant introduced a 12-megapixel Center Stage camera to the new MacBook Air that will provide "improved video quality" for owners. 

Apple customers can expect the MacBook Air to support "up to two 6K external displays," the company said. 

The new MacBook Air connected to monitors

The new MacBook Air connected to monitors. (Apple)

With the latest MacBook Air, customers will also have a new color option, sky blue. The other colors the laptop will be available in are midnight, starlight and silver, according to Apple.

A view of the new MacBook Air

A view of the new MacBook Air. (Apple)

APPLE UNVEILS HISTORIC $500B INVESTMENT IN US MANUFACTURING, INNOVATION: ‘BULLISH ON THE FUTURE’

Apple saw nearly $8.99 billion in net sales from its Mac category in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, marking a year-over-year jump of 15.5%.

The new MacBook Air

The new MacBook Air. (Apple)

CEO Tim Cook has said that it was "driven by the very strong uptake on our new products during the quarter and the continued success of the MacBook Air." 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
AAPL APPLE INC. 235.93 -2.10 -0.88%

APPLE AND GOOGLE RESTORE ABILITY TO DOWNLOAD TIKTOK APP

The Mac category represented 7.2% of Apple’s $124.3 billion total net sales in the quarter. The company’s iPhones made up the largest share, at $69.1 billion.